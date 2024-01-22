Jey Uso on a possible Rock vs. Reigns Wrestlemania match, and a CM Punk-AEW note

– Bryan Alvarez on the B&V show today claims that it was CM Punk’s idea to get rid of AEW rankings in 2022.

“I was told it was CM Punk. He talked Tony into getting rid of the rankings.”

– Jey Uso (via interview with Sony Sports Network) comments on The Rock potentially having a match against Roman Reigns…

“You know The Rock wanna be The Head of the Table, that’s money, right? That’s a match I think we all wanna watch, I wanna watch as a fan too. I just don’t think The Rock knows what he’s getting into. When it comes to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, he’s got The Bloodline behind him. Rock has a big uphill battle man. But yeah, we ready to see that.”

