Intercontinental Title Bout Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

It looks like a second title match is already likely for next week.

As noted, WWE has confirmed Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships for next Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.

Additionally, Kofi Kingston challenged GUNTHER for a showdown for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on next week’s post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show.

