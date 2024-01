First look of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez on Hulu

The first trailer of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez reality show from Hulu was published today.

The show features the same formula of Total Divas and Total Bellas and will follow Bianca Belair and Montez Ford in the ring and in their personal lives as they juggle time between home and work.

All episodes will be available for binge watching starting on February 2 and a subscription to Hulu is required.

