Drew McIntyre/WWE contract update, Gail Kim and Natalya show respect to each other

– PWInsider Elite reports Drew McIntyre has yet to sign a new contract with WWE. If he’s not re-signed by Wrestlemania, he will be a free agent shortly afterward.

– Natalya and Gail Kim have both been around the pro wrestling business for quite a while.

But they’ve never locked horns in any meaningful singles matches.

They would like to change that.

Both the WWE and TNA Wrestling personalities took to social media this weekend to express their interest in possibly working together.

“Would so love to wrestle Gail,” Nattie wrote via X. “I think she’s so talented.”

Kim fired back with a quick response, “Can’t believe we’ve never had a singles match to be honest …”

We need to make it happen❤️ https://t.co/EhaY96ALfa — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 22, 2024

