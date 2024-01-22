Bischoff says a current AEW storyline is “Lame”

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about AEW’s plans for Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution. Here are the highlights:

On The Young Bucks potentially facing Sting in his retirement match and The Bucks’ new heel gimmick:

“Let me finish ripping on that f***ing storyline. That story is so lame. And it is an absolutely absolute reflection of everything that is wrong with creative in AEW that the whole incident was CM Punk. Tony Khan and AEW look horrible. Tony came out, and I was inferior in my life. You have an agent biting people. You got your EVPs executive eVPs in the middle of it all. It is in a horribly embarrassing brand-killing situation. Why enough? Fine f*** would you use that as the premise of a story? It’s just so childish. It is the Dave Meltzer Dirt Sheet-looking formula. And it’s not working. What a contrast, look at Samoa Joe; the setup for that and the setup for the Bucks and whoever they’re bitching about it is just embarrassing to me not to answer your question, you know; I’m gonna hold, I’m gonna reserve judgment. I think the fact that that was just recently announced, I may not have watched the whole thing with the Bucks. Did they even reference the fact that they’re going to be facing Darby Allin and Sting?

On the match not being official and it not making sense:

“Okay, then it’s unfair to be critical of it. But once it’s announced, and once we know it, the better damn well be a good story there. Because there’s no connective tissue, there needs to be an answer. Why? Why the Bucks? What’s their issue? And no answer other than, “Well, Sting really wanted somebody that can bounce around.”

