Bayley appears in the ring on WWE Raw

Some familiar faces to WWE fans from Friday night’s appeared on this week’s red brand show.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jackie Redmond interviewed “Main Event” Jey Uso and The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a backstage segment.

The segment saw SmackDown faction Damage CTRL walking in the background in an odd, random cameo appearance.

Later in the show, Damage CTRL’s own Bayley came out to the ring to confront Becky Lynch and Nia Jax, getting into a brawl in a segment designed to promote the women’s Royal Rumble match at this Saturday’s WWE premium live event in St. Petersburg, FL.

