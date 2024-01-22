A former AEW star was backstage at this past weekend’s TNA tapings in Orlando, Florida.

As noted over the weekend, several free agents were at the TNA tapings on Friday and Saturday, including Mason Madden (Mace), Mansoor and Alex Zayne. The tapings also saw the debut of Big Damo, which you can read about here.

According to Fightful Select, Shawn Spears was also present at the TNA tapings as he is from that area in Florida. The report notes that several saw Scott D’Amore and Spears speaking with one another for about 20-minutes from the Gorilla position. The former Pinnacle member officially departed from AEW in 2023 after a four year-run.

If Spears were to sign with TNA he would join Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) as another well-established veteran on the roster.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

