Updated lineup for this week’s WWE NXT

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE confirmed the addition of Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic for next Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:

WWE NXT (1/23)

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day

Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

