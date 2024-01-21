Updated lineup for this week’s WWE NXT

Jan 21, 2024 - by James Walsh

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE confirmed the addition of Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic for next Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:

WWE NXT (1/23)

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day
Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill
Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic
Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Zoe Lucas and Mariah May

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal