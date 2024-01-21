Trinity finishes up with TNA Wrestling

Trinity finished her run with TNA Wrestling this weekend with the television tapings in Orlando.

In her final match, Trinity teamed up with new Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace to take on Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans. This was taped on the first day of tapings and Trinity was not used on the second day of recording which was done yesterday.

Following the tag match, which was taped as the main event, Trinity closed the night by addressing the crowd and said that this run was life-changing for her and it was an honor to work with a strong division which includes an incredible group of women.

Trinity made her debut for the company on the May 4 episode of Impact Wrestling and won the Knockouts title at the Slammiversary pay-per-view, defeating Deonna Purrazzo. She lost the title to Jordynne Grace at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view two weeks ago.

She is headed back to WWE and is expected to be one of the entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

