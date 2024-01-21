Top 25 Royal Rumble surprise entrants of all time
WWE has counted down the Top 25 Royal Rumble surprise entrants of all time:
1) John Cena — 2008
2) AJ Styles — 2016
3) Becky Lynch — 2019
4) Diesel — 2011
5) Triple H — 2016
6) Rey Mysterio — 2018
7) Trish Stratus — 2018
8) Logan Paul — 2023
9) Nia Jax — 2019
10) Jerry Lawler — 1997
11) Michelle McCool — 2023
12) Edge — 2020
13) Brock Lesnar — 2022
14) Bad Bunny — 2022
15) Sami Zayn — 2016
16) Bubba Ray Dudley — 2015
17) Lita — 2018
18) RVD — 2009
19) Kharma — 2012
20) Roddy Piper — 2008
21) “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan — 2012
22) Bob Backlund — 2000
23) Michael Cole — 2012
24) MVP — 2020
25) Booker T — 2011