Top 25 Royal Rumble surprise entrants of all time

WWE has counted down the Top 25 Royal Rumble surprise entrants of all time:

1) John Cena — 2008

2) AJ Styles — 2016

3) Becky Lynch — 2019

4) Diesel — 2011

5) Triple H — 2016

6) Rey Mysterio — 2018

7) Trish Stratus — 2018

8) Logan Paul — 2023

9) Nia Jax — 2019

10) Jerry Lawler — 1997

11) Michelle McCool — 2023

12) Edge — 2020

13) Brock Lesnar — 2022

14) Bad Bunny — 2022

15) Sami Zayn — 2016

16) Bubba Ray Dudley — 2015

17) Lita — 2018

18) RVD — 2009

19) Kharma — 2012

20) Roddy Piper — 2008

21) “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan — 2012

22) Bob Backlund — 2000

23) Michael Cole — 2012

24) MVP — 2020

25) Booker T — 2011

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

