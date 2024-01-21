The rankings are coming back to All Elite Wrestling

As announced by the commentary team during the AEW Collision main event between Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli on Saturday night, Tony Khan made the announcement via social media.

The AEW and ROH President wrote via X, “The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month!”

He continued, “AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans. Thank you all watching Saturday Night AEW Collision right now on TNT!”

The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month!@AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans.

Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision right now on @TNTdrama! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 21, 2024

