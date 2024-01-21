The Bang Bang Scissor Gang is here

Two factions have decided to unite on Collision as The Bang Bang Scissor Gang was born last night.

After several weeks of teases, it was The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass who reached out their scissor hand to the Bullet Club Gold and after some thoughts and considerations, Jay White, Colten, and Austin Gunn accepted the invitation by “scissoring” their new partners.

All six have one common enemy for now – The Undisputed Kingdom – and they were outnumbered on their own so at least there is some backup and numbers to combat that.

Both set of teams are six-man tag team champions, with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn the AEW Trios champions and Jay White and The Gunns the ROH Six-Man Tag Team champions.

