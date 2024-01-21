R-Truth reveals MRSA infection that nearly got his leg amputated

During an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, WWE Superstar R-Truth revealed that an MRSA infection almost forced doctors to amputate his leg while he was recovering from the torn quad he suffered in late 2022.

Truth said that he had a big hole in his knee with five different bacterias eating it from the inside out and doctors were concerned.

“I just remember the doctor never would give me a high-five. He was like, ‘We gotta get this under control. If we can’t get this under control, I’m gonna have to think of the options,’” Truth recounted.

Eventually, he was hooked up to a machine which took out the old blood and put in new blood for several weeks as well as having to wear a PICC line for eight weeks. Another complication resurfaced as his stitches were coming out through his knee on their own and had to go back into surgery.

“It was just a good four months, five months of just trying to kill the infection, slow it down, stop it, not go mentally crazy because there was a chance, he said, the other option was amputation,” Truth said. “So to go from doing the 24/7 stuff, running around, doing things with my kids, to NXT, me and Grayson Waller tearing it down, and doing things to like stopping and then getting told this? It was a big reality check, man. It was a pump the brakes moment.”

Truth returned to WWE television in November of last year at the Survivor Series and has been part of an entertaining storyline with The Judgment Day ever since.

