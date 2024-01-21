Kazuchika Okada comments on leaving NJPW

Kazuchika Okada tells Tokyo Sports that part of the reason why he’s leaving NJPW is that he thinks that right now, likely, would have been the last time, where he had a chance to do something new.

He also says he just made this decision.

“I guess I’m just too comfortable. It’s been 12 years since I started my professional wrestling career in Mexico, came to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and became The Rainmaker.

Maybe if I stay here I can wrestle without any inconvenience. But I also don’t want Kazuchika Okada to become a person who isnt hungry. I don’t like situations where I have to sit cross-legged.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

