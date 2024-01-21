Kamille is reportedly in talks with AEW and WWE

The former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille has been in negotiations with both World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling about potentially signing with either promotion.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE made overtures in recent weeks to bring Kamille into the company, although it didn’t stop the women’s wrestling star from appearance backstage at the AEW Dynamite taping earlier this week.

While it was initially believed that Kamille was only at the show to visit friends this past Wednesday night, however it has since been confirmed that while at the show, she spoke with people of influence in AEW.

As of January 19, 2024, Kamille had yet to sign with anyone.

She had a six-month option in her NWA deal that would have extended through the first-half of 2024, however she ended up passing on that option.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

