Daniel Garcia comments on Tony Khan’s tweets

Daniel Garcia on Tony Khan’s tweets:

“A lot of people don’t like what Tony says on Twitter, but it’s his company first and foremost, he can do whatever he wants.

He’s the one putting the money behind this company, he’s paying all of our salaries, that’s on him. It’s great to know that you have somebody willing to put themselves out there and fight for his team. That’s what I love most about it.

He says whatever he wants because he really believes in us and he knows we can back it up.”

(interview with @AdrianRadio93)

