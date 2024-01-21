Cody Rhodes vows to bring the WWE Championship back home to Atlanta

In a near six-minute speech following the conclusion of Smackdown’s dark match, Cody Rhodes addressed the over 11,000 crowd in his home town of Atlanta.

He said that he’s done some silly stuff here, like setting himself on fire and getting in a fight with Brock Lesnar but it was all done to give this town and city that raised him something to remember.

“There is only one thing that makes me tired of coming home. The only thing that makes me tired when coming home is coming home empty-handed,” Cody said. “I think we need to change that.”

The American Nightmare brought up all the rumors that are going around with The Rock and said that he’s not immune to the news and everything that’s happening, what will happen, or what won’t happen.

“All I can tell you is this. I’m the right man for the job. I’m the best man for the job. I’m heading into the Royal Rumble, I’m gonna go back-to-back, and I’m gonna bring a championship back home to Atlanta,” a fired-up Cody said as the crowd popped big.

“I have this habit of giving stuff away at shows,” Cody then joked. He said he’s a Raw star so he doesn’t need the Smackdown logo that is on the mic so he took it out and said he’ll give it to the loudest person in the arena.

He said he’s a babyface so he can’t make the decision and let announcer Mike Rome make that decision instead and take the heat! He then found a kid who held up a sign that said, “It’s my birthday 12” so Cody gave it to him.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

