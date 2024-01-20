WWE Supershow / Montgomery, Al / Sat Jan 20, 2024

Jan 20, 2024 - by David Roberson

The Complete Results from Garrett Coliseum:

AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)

Jinder Mahal defeats Ricochet

Brutus and Julius Creed (with Ivy Nile) defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Nia Jax defeats Ivy Nile

Street Fight: Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest (with Dominick Mysterio) NOTE: Mysterio hits Priest with the MIB briefcase to allow Uso to get the pin. Post-match, Mysterio gets put through a table.

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch / Shotzi / Michin (Mia Yim) defeat DAMAGE CTRL: Asuka / WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky/ Kairi Sane

Main Event: Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

 

