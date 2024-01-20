WWE Supershow / Montgomery, Al / Sat Jan 20, 2024
The Complete Results from Garrett Coliseum:
AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)
Jinder Mahal defeats Ricochet
Brutus and Julius Creed (with Ivy Nile) defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
Nia Jax defeats Ivy Nile
Street Fight: Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest (with Dominick Mysterio) NOTE: Mysterio hits Priest with the MIB briefcase to allow Uso to get the pin. Post-match, Mysterio gets put through a table.
OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
Becky Lynch / Shotzi / Michin (Mia Yim) defeat DAMAGE CTRL: Asuka / WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky/ Kairi Sane
Main Event: Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
Thanks to @stephencrews in attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM