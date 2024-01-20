Sumie Sakai announced as head trainer for Spark Pro Wrestling Dojo

Spark Joshi announces the opening of the Spark Pro Wrestling Dojo in Orlando, FL with head trainer Sumie Sakai!

Spark Pro Wrestling Dojo will offer classes on a monthly plan while also offering a one-time lifetime access option.

At the launch, training will begin Japanese-style on mats only (no shoes allowed on the mats, wiped down after training.)

The dojo will also feature guest trainers and special guest seminars to be announced in the near future.

Any and all levels of wrestlers are welcome.

Location:

Spark Pro Wrestling Dojo

1616 North Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32804

Regular classes will be $240/month or a one-time payment of $2900 for lifetime access.

Once in a lifetime opportunity:

Free trial sessions will be held from Monday Jan 29 to Sunday Feb 4. (Spots must be reserved for each session.)

Sign up at https://dojo.sparkjoshi.com – open your account and then use the code “FREESTART101” to start your free trial.

