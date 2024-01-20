Ric Flair: “She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend”

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gave an update on Charlotte Flair’s recovery.

Flair is on the sidelines after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, with her expected timeframe to return being from 9-12 months.

“I was speaking with Dr. Dugan. He’s been there 30 years,” Flair said. “He said Ashley is one of the top three athletes that they have ever done surgery on. Think about that. We’re talking Bo Jackson. We’re talking, I mean, I can go down the list of people. The Tommy John’s. He said we consider her one of the top three athletes, not wrestlers, to ever come through the doors.”

Flair continued, “Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it’s unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she’s a different kind of cat.”

