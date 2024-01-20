Deonna Purrazzo did not enjoy her time in WWE NXT (2018-2020) and she spoke about some of the frustrations she had there in a recent interview.

Purrazzo On her time in NXT:

“It was bad. I had so much experience working with WWE in an extra role, … I had been on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ actually wrestling, [and] I had then been on ‘NXT’ TV a ton. I just felt like, not that I earned more when I got there than I was given, but there was a respect level that I thought would carry over now that I got the job, I think. I found out real quick that it didn’t matter that I had done all those things.”

On not getting any feedback on how to improve:

“Finally, I just [reached] a breaking point. [I was] like, ‘This isn’t working for anybody. It’s sure as hell not working for me, so either you’re going to tell me what I’m doing wrong and I can fix it, so I can be on TV, because I came here to be a TV star, or I’m not going to be a TV star and you should just let me go.’”

On becoming someone she wasn’t due to the frustration:

“I remember sitting in someone’s office in a screaming fight. That’s not who I am. Deonna Purrazzo — the professional — doesn’t do that, but now I’m like [New] Jersey Deonna, angry at home, and you don’t want to bring that to work.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

