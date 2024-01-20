Powerhouse Hobbs and Darby Allin notes

– Powerhouse Hobbs Says His ‘Meat Match’ With Miro Is The Best Big Man Match In AEW History

While speaking to Adrian Hernandez for a new interview, Hobbs said that he believes his match with Miro is the best big man match in the history of All Elite

“It was awesome. The match went unbelievable. To be told to keep going and going and having the energy from the fans. The fans will make you. They tell you what they want. They wanted more of it. I believe that was the best big man match in the history of the company so far.”

– Darby Allin on getting swung by Takeshita/Hobbs: (via KSDK)

“Last week, I almost broke my neck. I was in town, I saw this arch, and I kind of wanted to jump off of it. I never get nervous because I embrace going to the hospital. I live at the hospital.

The beauty of AEW to me is they let me do everything inside and outside the ring. For good or bad, they let me be me.”

