Logan Paul Says the System Failed His Stalker After Apparent Suicide

source: TMZ

Logan Paul was once in the crosshairs of a man who seemed obsessed with him — and who even broke into his home — but he didn’t realize the man took his own life … until now.

We sat with the YouTuber-turned-boxer for a conversation about this dark chapter in his life — namely, back in 2018 when a guy named Tahj Deondre Speight allegedly trespassed by making his way into Logan’s house without authorization, which led to a confrontation.

LP ended up detaining Speight — and he was ultimately arrested, charged, prosecuted and eventually jailed … but at some point, he died — and it appears it was via suicide.

Harvey actually broke this news to Logan in our interview … and it’s clear he was not aware of this development — with the update hitting him hard on the spot. We ask the question … did the system fail Speight by not getting him the help or resources he needed?

Logan gives an honest answer, and somewhat surprisingly … he says he has empathy for the man he once wrestled to the ground. It’s an emotional response, and a heartfelt one too.

His full chat is part of a new show called ‘TMZ Investigates: Obsessed and Dangerous: Hollywood’s Stalker Crisis’ — the start of a weekly series that hits FOX Monday at 9/8c.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

