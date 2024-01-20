Elimination Chamber Perth to have a 5AM ET start time

Fans in the United States will get a small taste of what overseas viewers feel when watching premium live events at odd hours as the Elimination Chamber from Perth, Australia will be kicking off at 5AM ET on February 24.

It’s even worse for those on the West Coast in the United States as it’s a 2AM start time for them, the same time most of Central Europe has to wake up at to watch WWE PLEs throughout the year.

The show will have a 6PM local start time, although that is unclear if it’s the Kickoff show or the actual PLE. The time was displayed for the first time on the official poster which was unveiled by Triple H featuring Rhea Ripley.

European fans will have a better time as it will kick off at 10AM in the United Kingdom and 11AM in Central Europe.

