Bully Ray has an issue with Hook vs. Samoa Joe

Bully Ray Explains His Issue With How Samoa Joe vs. HOOK Played Out On AEW Dynamite

On HOOK being made to look too strong against Joe: “I was not a fan of how ‘easily’ HOOK was able to get up after the match, get out of the ring on his own, walk up the ramp, walk back down the ramp. No help. No nothing. On one hand, we have Joe hitting HOOK with everything but the kitchen sink. The kid got choked out, and I don’t know many guys who get choked out, and then after they get choked out, they’re just totally fine and walking up the ramp and down the ramp, no assistance. I would have liked to have seen HOOK [get] helped out … Last night was very heavy-handed on HOOK. I felt Taz was heavy-handed on HOOK on commentary early in the match, almost like, ‘I’m trying to get my kid over.’”

LaGreca felt that moment would have “grabbed everyone by the heartstrings” if AEW had signed off “Dynamite” with that. Bully later said that AEW would be foolish if they didn’t build on HOOK’s memorable performance on Wednesday night.

