AEW Collision Jan 20

Jan 20, 2024

Live From: St. Louis, MO

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness and Kevin Kelly

Singles Match

Jon Moxley Vs Shane Taylor w/Lee Moriarty



Taylor with punches to Moxley, shots traded, kick by Moxley to back of legs, short clothesline on Taylor but Taylor reverses it and drops Moxley, Taylor with chops to Moxley in the corner, Mox with chops to Taylor but a hammer throw reversal sends Mox into the corner, then chops to Mox in the corner, Taylor reversed a powerbomb attempt by Mox, Taylor sent Mox to the outside, Mox sends Taylor into the ring steps, Behind the referees back a boot by Moriarty to Mox on the outside, Side slam by Taylor on Mox for a two count.

Taylor with a arm bar on Mox, side slam attempt by Mox but reversed and Taylor lands on Mox for a two count, Taylor goes for a big splash of the top rope but missed completely as Mox roles out the way, Mox with punches to Taylor, cutter out of nowhere takes Shane Taylor down, punches by Mox on Taylor in the corner, side suplex by Mox and then a Siato Suplex, King Kong lariat by Mox, western lariat by Taylor drops Mox, headbutt by Moxley then Taylor then Mox then Taylor, elbow and powerbomb and drops Mox but Mox hooks a guillotine headlock but Shane lifts Mox and drops him to mat, 2 flying knees by Mox on Shane Taylor, back and forth chops and body shots, rear naked choke by Mox, referee calls for the bell to end the match and Shane Taylor can’t respond.

Winner via Referee Stoppage Jon Moxley

After the match Jon Moxley grabs a microphone and says are there any AEW fans, right now I am pissed off beyond belief and am hungry and I am not taking any crap anymore in 2024 and anyone who wants to step in the ring and you need to just keep up.

Adam Copeland Open Challenge Singles Match

“Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland Vs Dante Martin



Tie up in the middle of the ring, shoulder takedown by Copeland, leap frog and rolling arm drag twice by Dante, Komigiri attempt by Dante, Copeland on top rope and then Dante tries to take down Copeland but Copeland pushes him off and then Dante lands badly, then Adam sends Dante into the corner, Adam sends Dante in the corner, Copeland with shots to the side of the head of Martin, side headlock on Martin, Martin tries to escape with side punches to Copeland.

Copeland takes down Martin and hooks in side headlock again, ensuguri kick by Martin on Copeland, Dante sent to over the rope and goes for his kick, Copeland tries as well and met with a kick, Adam slides to the floor and tries a powerbomb on the floor, but Dante nails a Hurricanrana on Copeland onto the floor, Dante with a tope through the middle rope and then sends Copeland back in the ring, spring board cross body by Martin for a two count, Copeland counters a suplex into a short DDT, Dante is in the corner, then Copeland goes for a spear but Dante moves out the way and reverse moonsault by Martin but Copeland has his feet on the rope, Dante climbs to the top rope and Copeland with a forearm, Avalanche Powerbomb by Martin of the tope rope for a two count, Dante hangs the arm of Copeland of the top rope, Dante goes for a splash of the top rope but is met with a mid air spear and then a Grinder side head lock for the win via Submission.

Winner via Submission “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland

Tony Schiavone enters the ring and says that was a fight you encountered, Adam says I give credit to Dante Martin and you all should, no veterans are stepping up, Adam says I will keep coming out here and work harder and harder just like Christian said when he came to AEW, I am going to regain the AEW TNT Championship and defended on a regular basis.

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli and they say our losses is the career highlight of Eddie Kingston, being good needs to happen on a regular basis, Claudio says tonight we prove it.

Backstage: Dante Martin is with Darius and Action with Lexy Nair, Private Party walk in and say it is not over and Top Flight says whenever you are ready we will be waiting.

Women’s Singles Match

Thunder Rosa Vs Queen Amanita

Tie up, (Lost power on FireTV Stick) Rosa in control, Aminata with a suplex on Rosa for a two count, punches exchanged, forearm chops by Rosa, snapmare takeover by Aminata. Rosa sent into corner then goes for a hip attack nails it, second corner hip attack missed, rolling knees by Rosa in the corner, running drop kick on Aminata inbetween middle and bottom rope, Rosa with kicks to Aminata, Hanger Crash Suplex on Rosa for a two count by Aminata, pump kick, baseball kick, small package Tawana bomb for the win by Thunder Rosa.

Winner via Pinfall Thunder Rosa

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Ortiz says sometimes family fight but we are ready, Kingston says I need to prepare tape up, stretch and get ready

When we return out come the new ROH World 6 Man Tag Team Champions Bullet Club Gold and says we are back on Saturday night, something is missing still, Colten brings out a cardboard Juice and they say if you don’t get it we have two words, Bullet Club Gold, Music of the Acclaimed hit and we are out here to congratulate you and coming out as the AEW Trios Champion but can do so much more, Max says it is hard to get to top of AEW but hard to stay there, what if we were a super group and would be unstoppable in the back, ring and with the people and we want to see Billy Gunn with singles gold, me and Bowens as champions and we know Jay White wants to be World Champion, Bowens says you need to answer now and says do you want to see a super group and offers the scissors to be the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, Jay stops The Gunns and discuss it and then do the Scissor cross and the Bang Bang Scissor Gang is a go.

Singles Match

Buddy Matthews w/Malakai Black and Brody King Vs Daniel Garcia w/FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Tie up in the ring, shoulder tackle takedown by Matthews and then Garcia runs at Matthews but is taken down and then escapes to the outside, Garcia back in and sends Matthews to the outside, Garcia goes to dance, chops to Matthews, Matthews is hurting, Matthews scores a DDT through middle rope on Garcia, Matthews sends Garcia into the mat, Matthews goes to suplex Garcia of the steps, Garcia runs at Matthews of the steps but is met with a high knee.

Garcia wraps knee on rope and then sends Matthews into ring post, then a piledriver on the apron, both men fall to the mat, and both men made it into the ring at 8, Matthews with kick to Daniel Garcia again, then Garcia reverses it and chops to Matthews, Garcia wraps knee around the ring post twice and then a figure 4 leg lock around the ring post. takedown, Garcia goes for a sharp shooter, and then moves him to the middle and then back elbows to Garcia to escape the hold, high knee by Garcia twice, deadlift jackhammer by Buddy Matthews for a two count. Curb Stomp attempt blocked by Garcia, Matthews goes for a knee and then rollup by Garcia for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Daniel Garcia.

After the match all men brawl in the ring till referees and superstars run in to try and break it up.

Backstage: FTR and Daniel Garcia say they are upset and this needs to end next week inside a Steel Cage under Elimination rules.

Singles Match

Roderick Strong w/The Kingdom Vs Matt Sydal

Tie up to start, takedown by Sydal, and then a takedown reversed by Strong, leg lock, back suplex attempt by Strong, shoulder tackle by Strong, Tierhas by Sydal, Sydal with a dive over the top rope onto the floor. Sydal tries a inside out sunset flip, but missed, then Strong sends Sydal into the corner, Strong goes for a suplex which is blocked, side back breaker by Roderick Strong, and then another for a two count.

Roderick Strong with a submission stretch hold on Matt Sydal, pump handle pick and drop by Strong, scoop slam by Roderick Strong for a two count, rear chin lock by Strong on Sydal, jaw breaker escape by Sydal, powerslam on Sydal for a two count, head scissor takedown on Strong by Sydal, cut rider from Sydal, high knees and reversal, spinning heel kick, meteor knees by Matt Sydal, rollup by Strong for a two count, Aeroplane standing spin by Strong for a two count. High Knee back breaker drop for the win by Roderick Strong.

Winner via Pinfall Roderick Strong

Main Event Tag Team Match

Blackpool Combat Club – Claudio Castagnoli and “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson Vs AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

Kingston and Danielson start, Danielson climbs to top and is cheered and then Eddie does the same and is cheered. Danielson bigs up the crowd. Kingston with a snap mare takedown and then kicks to Danielson, Ortiz tagged in and a double suplex on Danielson, Claudio tagged in and hits European uppercuts to Ortiz, Ortiz nails a double drop kick on BCC, uppercut shot to Ortiz in the corner followed by running knees. Claudio with head to guts of Ortiz in the corner, Danielson tagged in and hooks a Bow and Arrow and then Claudio tagged in and a shotgun drop kick.

During commentary Tony Schiavone announces AEW Rankings return in AEW.

Claudio with a sleeper hold on Ortiz, Claudio with a chin lock, Ortiz with a head scissor take down on Claudio, then Claudio reverses it and does the Big Swing and drops Ortiz in his corner, Danielson tagged in and nails the kicks to Ortiz, Kingston in with chops to Claudio, Eddie with chops again, kicks exchanged, forearm and big boot to Kingston, caught, machine gun chops to Claudio in the corner. Kingston goes for a sleeper but a back elbow and short clothesline by Claudio to escape. Danielson is tagged in and nails a flying head butt of the top rope, Claudio pulls Ortiz down and sends him into security wall, uppercuts on Kingston by Danielson and Castagnoli, Danielson rolls up Kingston for a two, then a DDT by Kingston on Danielson for a two count. double team on Danielson for a two count, dead lift by Claudio on Ortiz and then Ortiz dives onto Danielson on the outside by the ramp, meanwhile Kingston drops Claudio onto the mat and then a dive by Kingston, Danielson has Ortiz in Labelle Lock but Danielson but Ortiz gets to the rope, Danielson with stomps to Ortiz, Psycho Knee by Danielson on Ortiz for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Blackpool Combat Club – Claudio Castagnoli and “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson

After the match Bryan Danielson says to Kingston you won’t be champions for long and Bryan Danielson spits in the face of Eddie Kingston.

Collision ends.

