WWE SmackDown Results 1/19/24

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 continues tonight in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on FOX live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

On tap for this week’s show is Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar, Angel & Humberto vs. LWO & Carlito, the Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles contract signing, U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears on The KO Show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, plus Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, January 19, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/19/2024)

Bloodline Cold Open

We get a cold open live backstage with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso arriving and then Roman Reigns showing up. Reigns asks if Paul Heyman made things right and fixed them like he said the last time he saw him.

Heyman says no. Reigns says that’s why he’s here and walks off. Solo tells Uso, “I’ll fix things. I’ll fix everything” with a very serious look on his face.

Fatal-4-Way Contract Signing

Nick Aldis is in the ring. The SmackDown General Manager welcomes us to the official contract signing for the Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 between Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

First he introduces AJ Styles. “The Phenomenal One” comes out and makes his way to the ring, which has the desk and chairs and carpet like most contract signing settings. He quickly signs the contract. Aldis then introduces LA Knight.

“The Mega Star” comes out to a huge pop and settles in the ring as well, where he too inks the papers. “The Apex Predator” is introduced next and out comes Randy Orton. He eventually makes his way to the ring and signs as well, but takes his time.

Finally, Roman Reigns is introduced. The familiar sounds of his bad-ass entrance theme plays and out comes “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman by himself. The fans boo as he stops at the top of the stage.

He talks about how he and Reigns just arrived and haven’t had time to submit the contract to their lawyers. Because of this, Reigns will not be signing this contract this evening. Aldis says that’s fine. He’ll simply make it a triple-threat match for the vacant WWE Universal Championship.

Heyman comes to the ring and puts his hand on Aldis’ arm. He nervously tells him he respects him. He says he admires him, but slips in how he does a mediocre job like everyone else in the back. He says he looks good doing it though, even in his rip-off Paul Heyman suits.

He says there’s no way he can convince the board of directors of this. He also mentions how he can’t convince this to Roman Reigns, who calls the shots, and says he should be defending his title in a one-on-one match. LA Knight finally speaks up and tells Heyman to shut the hell up.

Knight says it should be a one-on-one match because he nearly beat Reigns and says he only didn’t because of his cross-eyed cousins. He says this should be his rematch but a couple of Johnny-come-lately’s show up like AJ and Randy. AJ speaks up and he and Knight exchange words.

Styles and Knight end up getting physical, with the two brawling outside of the ring. Aldis tries to break them up himself but can’t. He calls out security to do so and they do, but only temporarily.

Heyman is shown in the ring with a giant smile on his face until Orton grabs him by his tie and says he sees what he’s trying to do and it’s not going to work. He says it’s not going to work because he’s gonna drop Solo and beat him in the middle of this ring. He says after that, he’s gonna re-introduce Roman Reigns to the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment — R-K-O.

Santos Escobar, Angel & Humberto vs. Carlito & LWO

The commentators run down the lineup for tonight and then we see a live shot of WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul arriving to the building. Back in the arena, Carlito’s theme hits and out he comes with LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, as well as Zelina Vega.

They settle in the ring for our opening contest. As they do, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we are informed Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will be kicking off next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw with an update on the injury he suffered this week against Jinder Mahal.

Back live, we see Santos Escobar, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening on this week’s WWE on FOX blue brand program.

Early on, the heels are doing well, however the LWO duo take over after hitting a big high spot to the floor as we head into a mid-match break. When we return, the heels take over until Carlito finally gets the hot tag and shifts the momentum back into the LWO team’s favor. Moments later, Santos helps his team steal the win.

Winners: Santos Escobar, Angel & Humberto

Pretty Deadly vs. Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne

Backstage Kayla Braxton is with Pretty Deadly. The duo of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson come in and talk about how they’re more prepared to beat Tyler Bate and Butch tonight than in the past because they don’t have to worry about any new team’s coming in to screw things up this time.

After they wrap up the quick backstage interview, their theme hits inside the arena and out they come to the ring for our second match of the evening. As they settle into the ring, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Tyler Bate makes his way out. “The Big Strong Boi” stops and introduces his partner, who is introduced as Pete Dunne. Formerly known as Butch, the name change back to Pete Dunne was confirmed by the ring announcer and commentators many times throughout the match.

Early on, Bate works the match for his team, however after Pretty Deadly use some double team tactics to take over, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, “The Bruiserweight” finally gets the hot tag.

Dunne hits a bunch of high spots and helps take back over for his team. He ultimately finishes this one off with The Bitter End for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne

