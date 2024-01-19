WWE Announces Opening Segment For Next Week’s RAW

The opening segment for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has been confirmed.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, a commercial aired to promote Monday’s new live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from New Orleans, Louisiana.

The ad featured WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, with the narrator of the ad announcing that he will be kicking off next week’s Raw to update fans on his injury status.

As noted, Rollins suffered an MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus during his recent title defense on Raw against Jinder Mahal.

As noted, Rollins suffered an MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus during his recent title defense on Raw against Jinder Mahal.

