Will Ospreay/AEW update, Kilynn King injured, and Khan comments on Dynamite’s ratings success

Jan 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kilynn King announced on her Instagram that she dislocated her knee which caused her to sprain her LCL, damaged her MCL, and tore her ACL. She is expected to be out of action for the next 9-12 Months.

– The Wrestling Observer reports that Will Ospreay is scheduled to be starting as a regular on television starting next month in February. It’s unknown who his first feud is set to be with.

– The match between Hook and Samoa Joe was a great success. 177,000 spectators joined Dynamite for the Main Event. 931k viewers total for the match.

Tony Khan commented:

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

