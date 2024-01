What will be covered in season five of Dark Side of the Ring

For Season 5 of Dark Side of the Ring, currently the known episodes are:

• Kurt Angle (his past with drug and alcohol addiction)

• Brutus Beefcake

• Harley Race

• Buff Bagwell

• Chris Adams

• Sandman

• Black Saturday (when Vince McMahon purchased Georgia Championship Wrestling to get access to the TBS time slot in 1984)

