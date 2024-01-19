Updates on Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and R-Truth

– Update on Seth Rollins:

He sustained a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus in his match against Jinder Mahal. Rollins will address his injuries next week on RAW., reports Fightful.

– Austin Theory suffered a concussion in his match last Friday with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown, according to PWInsider.

– R-Truth told Peter Rosenberg that he was out of action for so long, because when he tore his quad muscle, post surgery, he developed a hole in his knee that caused staph, MRSA and a potentially deadly bacteria.

Truth said he underwent 3 surgeries, and doctors told him there was a possibility that if the surgeries weren’t successful, they might have had to amputate his leg.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

