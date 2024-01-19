Updates on Mercedes Monè and Kazuchika Okada

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is expectation in AEW that Mercedes Monè will be in after finishing up some acting commitments this month.

– Kazuchika Okada will wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi in a special singles match in Okada’s farewell match on February 11th. NJPW has preponed the previously booked Okada/Ishii/Tanahashi vs TMDK NEVER 6-man titles match from February 11th to January 24 in Korakuen Hall.

January 24！ Narita vs Umino in a grudge match main event！

Okada’s last NJPW Korakuen appearance sees the NEVER 6 Man titles on the line! And more, live in English on @njpwworld!https://t.co/SCQNpj7eRl#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/CxXfYCOz7S — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 19, 2024

– Speaking of Okada, WWE was of the belief they had a strong shot at getting him, with the idea that they could convince him he had done all he could do in Japan and because of the economic differences in wrestling, the American scene is far more lucrative. The Wrestling Observer also reports that AEW has made the stronger first offer to Kazuchika Okada but no contract has been signed.

