There is significant interest in Kazuchika Okada from WWE – specifically from Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Multiple sources close to NJPW revealed that Okada has always wanted to perform at WrestleMania.

Tony Khan is willing to sign Kazuchika Okada regardless of where he lives. If Okada wants to continue living in Japan, he can still sign with AEW. But that would not work in WWE, where he would need to relocate to Florida.

TNA sits as a distant third. The company cannot outspend Tony Khan, who is willing to make Okada one of the highest paid performers in AEW, and TNA does not match the allure of WWE.

– per @SInow

