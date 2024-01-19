Nic Nemeth to make TNA in-ring debut next week

Nic Nemeth’s TNA in-ring debut will take place next week on a loaded episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

Nemeth’s match against Zachary Wentz is part of a broadcast which will also see Kazuchika Okada team up with Motor City Machine Guns against The System, and Trinity gets her Knockouts title rematch against new champion Jordynne Grace.

Nemeth is one of the two former WWE Superstars, along with Dana Brooke, who has signed with TNA Wrestling and made his debut at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view last week.

