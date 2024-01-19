AEW Rampage Results 1/19/24

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour Friday night program, AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal, Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Anthony Henry.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, January 19, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/19/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video hits and then we shoot inside the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. as fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Chris Jericho vs. Matt Sydal

Don Callis is joining Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni on the call for tonight’s show, despite “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard saying he was on the call on a post on X earlier this evening. Anyways, Chris Jericho’s theme hits and out he comes for his first match in front of a crowd since the rumors began. It’s a taped show though, so they still played it safe!

After he settles in the ring to fans singing his “Judas” theme, his music dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits. Out comes fellow veteran Matt Sydal for this one-on-one opener on this week’s AEW Rampage. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Jericho starts off strong, but Sydal hits a wild kick that sends Jericho to the floor and allows him to take over on offense. He hits a big meteora dive from the ring apron to Jericho on the floor and then rolls him back in the ring. He climbs to the top-rope and hits another meteora in the ring for a close near fall attempt.

