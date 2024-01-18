Update on Seth Rollins, Moxley on making his Wrestle Kingdom 18 entrance as Red Hood

– World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE live events, but is still scheduled to appear on Raw live this Monday night.

Wade Keller of PWTorch commented on the situation:

“Connecting some dots, I am thinking it’s not good news but I don’t know exactly how bad the news is. The reason for that is, I’ve asked a bunch of people and some of whom would likely be privy to what’s going on who won’t comment on it. I understand there’s internal policies on stuff like that, but, I would think if he was fine and he ‘walked it off’, we would be hearing it.”

– Jon Moxley on making his Wrestle Kingdom 18 entrance as Red Hood who’s his favorite Comic Book character:

“[The Red Hood] is probably my favorite because he just makes the most sense. Even though he’s nuts and he goes a little overboard sometimes, he’s very much of the opinion that why don’t we just kill the bad guys instead of just putting them in jail.”

Moxley also noted that characters like the Joker, who seem to frequently escape incarceration, can’t be handled the same way as normal characters:

“At some point you’re looking at Batman like, ‘Dude, you’re really, it’s becoming your fault. You know what I mean? You’re the problem here.”

