Raw rating for 01/15/2024

Monday Night Raw, facing the last football game on ESPN’s MNF and the Emmy Awards, drew 1,418,000 viewers, down 46,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The NFL game did almost 30 million viewers and the Emmys did another 4.5 million viewers head-to-head. This was the least-watched episode of Raw since October 30.

The first hour started with 1,484,000 viewers and then decreased slightly to 1,465,000 viewers before the third hour brought it down to 1,307,000 viewers.

The show did 0.46, 0.46, and 0.42 in 18-49 demo respectively for an average of 0.45, up 0.01 from the prior week. Raw was #5, #6, and #7 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

