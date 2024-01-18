No new deal for Jim Ross in AEW yet as contract expiration looms closer

Jim Ross said in his latest episode of his podcast Grilling JR that he has not signed a new contract with AEW and has less than a month to go before it expires.

Ross’ deal expires on Valentine’s Day – February 14 – and Ross is hoping that he signs on the dotted line before that to have the opportunity to call Sting’s last match with Tony Schiavone.

JR said that they’re still in the same position regarding a new deal, noting that there haven’t been any movement since he last talked about it a few weeks ago on his show.

“It seems to be that it just makes sense that the original two guys that called the very first Sting-Flair match if they were available and could still carry their share of their water, would be a good opportunity,” JR explained.

“I gotta get there contractually to be able to pull that off. I’m not using it as a leverage ploy. It just seemed like it makes sense. I think the best booking is booking this logically and having JR and Schiavone call the match to me seems logical,” he continued.

Ross once again said that Tony Khan “loved the idea” of having him and Schiavone call Sting’s last match but there’s a contract in the middle that needs to be ironed out before that happens.

“So we gotta take care of some business and I’m sure that we will. I feel good about where I’m headed with Tony and AEW. I’d love to have something to announce before the 14th if possible,” he added.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

