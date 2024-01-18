Mike Bailey vs. Elias announced, Black Taurus update, and a John Cena note

Jan 18, 2024

– It’s being reported via Luchablog, AAA star Black Taurus has signed a deal with AEW. It should be noted that he will have to change his name due to AAA owning the rights.

Mike Bailey will face former WWE Superstar Elijah (Elias) at Wrestling Revolver’s “WhatAShow” on 2/17.

– James Gunn says that he’s almost done writing season 2 of “Peacemaker”, which stars WWE’s John Cena. Gunn says he only has part of the finale left, and then can focus on locking down a date to start shooting.

