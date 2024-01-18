Mike Bailey vs. Elias announced, Black Taurus update, and a John Cena note

– It’s being reported via Luchablog, AAA star Black Taurus has signed a deal with AEW. It should be noted that he will have to change his name due to AAA owning the rights.

– Mike Bailey will face former WWE Superstar Elijah (Elias) at Wrestling Revolver’s “WhatAShow” on 2/17.

– James Gunn says that he’s almost done writing season 2 of “Peacemaker”, which stars WWE’s John Cena. Gunn says he only has part of the finale left, and then can focus on locking down a date to start shooting.

