Match announced for Collision, Davey Boy Smith Jr. announced for MLW show, Hebner book, more

– Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will face Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli this Saturday on AEW “Collision”.

– Ricky Banderas – Mil Muertes (AAA, Lucha Underground, IWA, WWC) is now available for wrestling/appearance bookings through Bill Behrens showbis@aol.com. He is a 4 time AAA Mega Champion, 6 time IWA Champion, WWC Universal Champion, & Lucha Underground Champion. He is based in Mexico City.

– Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders at MLW SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Earl Hebner’s book is now available

TITLE: Earl Hebner: The Official Story

AUTHORS: Earl Hebner & Kenny Casanova

PAGES: 435 pages

RELEASE DATE: Jan 10, 2024

PUBLISHER: WOHW Publishers

GUEST PASSAGES / QUOTES: Jim Ross, ODB, Big Van Vader and more!

AVAILABLE NOW AT: Wohw.com & Amazon

“There are referees and then there is ‘Baby Earl.’ No other referee that I’ve ever known has amassed a resume as powerful as Earl Hebner. His unique experiences in a ref’s shirt is unduplicated. Great read!” – Jim Ross

BOOK INFO: Looking for a great pro wrestling read? Don’t count out Earl Hebner: The Official Story! Earl Hebner used hard work and determination to be the most recognizable officiating name in professional wrestling. Starting out as ring crew, he gained Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair’s respect to go on to referee NWA’s biggest events. He then debuted on WWF’s most-viewed-event ever as the evil twin ref who stole Hulk Hogan’s gold in front of 33 million fans. The Senior Official also played an integral part in “The Montreal Screwjob”, an unplanned controversial finish that screwed Bret Hart out of his title, kickstarting WWE’s Attitude Era. For four decades, Earl worked with the biggest names and promotions (including TNA: Impact & AEW), and finally you can read his “Official Story!”

Never-seen-before pictures

Guest Passage by ODB

Guest Passage by Vader

Early Days with NWA

WWF Evil Twin Story

Being Senior Official

WWE Backstage

Unsung Heroes

Crazy Tour Stories

Montreal Screwjob

Tshirts & Politics

TNA: Impact run

Hall Of Fame

AEW Wrestling

Life After Wrestling

PROMOTIONAL CONTACT: ken@kennycasanova.com

PUBLISHER WEBSITE: wohw.com

