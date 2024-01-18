Kazuchika Okada leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling

Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the conclusion of his contract on January 31, 2024.

Okada statement:

I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching.

