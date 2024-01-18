Jon Moxley returns to AEW television this Saturday on Collision

Jon Moxley, who has been off AEW television for most of this month due to his commitments with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, will be returning on this Saturday’s Collision on TNT.

Moxley’s last match with AEW was on the December 30 Worlds End pay-per-view, losing the Continental Classic final against Eddie Kingston.

Since then, he traveled to Japan and participated in a three-way match for the IWGP Global Heavyweight title at Wrestle Kingdom 18, teamed up with Bryan Danielson for a three-way tag team match the next night at NJPW New Year Dash, and then wrestled Shingo Takagi in a no disqualification match at the NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view last week.

Bryan Danielson will also return for his first AEW match since Wolds End this Saturday. Apart from teaming with Moxley at the New Year Dash show, Danielson wrestled Kazuchika Okada – and lost – at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

