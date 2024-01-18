John Cena: “I don’t have much time left in WWE”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, John Cena claimed that the end of his professional wrestling career is nearly here and the finish line is close.

“I turned 47 this past year and I don’t have much time left in the WWE,” Cena said bluntly without mincing it.

The 16-time world champion said that it’s not because the lack of love for wrestling or because of his Hollywood career, but simply it boils down to one thing only: age.

“You know, I’m trying to figure out when to close that chapter,” he told PEOPLE. I just want to do what’s best for the company. If it’s a big final match or if it’s just a final match, or however I can be integrated into the product to let everyone know that this chapter is over, I’m willing to listen to what WWE has to say.”

Cena credited WWE for his career and said that he promised himself he wouldn’t be there just for the sake of being there.

“Every time I perform, I want to give my all to the audience. And I’ve got to admit when I hit the 45 mark, I had to begin to try to form an exit strategy and I’m trying to work on that currently,” he concluded.

