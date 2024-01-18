Dustin Rhodes on Cody’s WrestleMania spot, Charlie Dempsey in All Japan note

– Dustin Rhodes (via Sports Illustrated) on his brother Cody Rhodes potentially losing Wrestlemania 40 spot to The Rock:

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman. Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pissed…this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off.

But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment.”

– The deal to bring Charlie Dempsey into All Japan Pro Wrestling was facilitated by former NJPW President Simon Inoki, with WWE approaching Inoki to make the move happen.

