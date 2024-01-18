Collision rating for 01/13/2024

Collision last Saturday night drew 400,000 viewers, down 2,000 viewers from the prior week. The show was part of the double header with Battle of the Belts. In the 18-49 demo, the show did 0.10, down 0.03 and was #20 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

