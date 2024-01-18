Bischoff says Mercedes Mone returning to WWE would be beneficial for her

Eric Bischoff discussed Mercedes Mone’s wrestling future, emphasizing that returning to WWE would be more beneficial for her. Bischoff expressed the belief that signing with AEW could effectively end her career as a star

“Could she make more money with Tony? Yes. But her career as a star is effectively over at that point. And if one doesn’t agree with that statement, look at any other ‘former WWE star’ that is better off today than they were at the peak of their careers in WWE. I’m not talking about the guys who were on their way out the door or the guys that really, you know, hadn’t been used very often.”

”I’m talking about people that were at their peak of their careers in WWE. They make that move to AEW. Their career is not what it was. It’s the end of the road. But if the end of the road comes with a big old fat paycheck so you don’t need anymore road, I’d be right there with you. I’d do the same thing.”

