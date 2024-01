Battle of the Belts IX which aired immediately following the conclusion of Collision drew 351,000 viewers, down 46,000 viewers from the previous BotB special. It had a 0.09 rating in 18-49, down from the 0.13 of the previous one and finished #26 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

