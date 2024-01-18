AEW, Mark Briscoe and kids pay tribute to Jay on one year anniversary of his death

AEW paid tribute to Jay Briscoe last night on Dynamite on the one year anniversary of his death.

It was his brother Mark who made an emotional speech at the top of the ramp and said that his nieces were in the truck with him at the time of the tragedy. Doctors told them that one of the kids would never walk again due to the severity of her injuries.

“However,” Briscoe said as his nieces and nephew all walked out together.

“We DemBoys dammit, we won’t stop cause we can’t stop. We going nowhere,” Mark said, as he hugged all of Jay’s kids.

AEW then replayed the tribute video they did for Jay to wrap things up.

Both daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, spent a month in the hospital after the crash. Gracie, 12 at the time, was paralyzed from the waist down after suffering an L2 dislocation and L3/L4 fractures. She also had spinal cord compression which complicated things more. Jayleigh, who was 9, had a C7 neck fracture and L3/L4 fractures in her back. She also broke her tibia, fibula, ribs, and a perforated bowel.

Briscoe died in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware, a crash which also claimed the life of the driver who caused the accident. Jay was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash while his two daughters were.

