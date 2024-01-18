1/17/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

As seen during the January 17th edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Hook to retain his world title. The show drew 891,000 viewers with a 0.33 18-49 demo rating. AEW President Tony Khan touted the success of Dynamite via Twitter/X…

“Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS last night! Thank you to all the AEW wrestlers + staff + fans! Thanks to you yesterday Dynamite did our biggest @AEWonTV rating since Grand Slam in September! It’s going to be an amazing 2024 for AEW thanks to you all!”

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com also noted the following about the viewership…

“The strongest growth quarter-hour for AEW Dynamite last night by far was for the Samoa Joe vs. Hook match, up 15% (90d average in that QH is 0%) from the prior quarter-hour to 869k and a 0.34 P18-49 rating. It benefited from no ad breaks. The 4-minute overrun grew further to average 931k and 0.37.”

“The high quarter-hour for total viewership was QH1 as usual, benefiting from the strong Big Bang Theory lead-in, averaging 1,065,000 viewers through the early part of Christian vs. Dustin Rhodes.”

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

