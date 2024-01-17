Video: Grayson Waller feels “disrespected” during TV interview

Grayson Waller had enough of being disrespected during an interview! #WWE pic.twitter.com/hmQ0NjGukg — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) January 17, 2024

This week, WWE stars LA Knight and Grayson Waller appeared on the Sunrise morning talk show in Australia to promote the 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth. At one point, Waller felt like they were being disrespected when a floor manager playfully teased that he wanted to fight.

Waller said the following to the floor manager…

“I don’t think you understand, because if I go over there we’re gonna have the police here, because I’m not gonna give you some fake punch. I’m gonna punch you straight in the jaw. The disrespect that you give me when you act like this isn’t real. Don’t act tough. You guys disrespect us, are you kidding me?”

(quote: RingsideNews.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

